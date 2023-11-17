Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,083 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Moody’s worth $238,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $353.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.75. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.