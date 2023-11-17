Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $245,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in BHP Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 0.3 %

BHP opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.