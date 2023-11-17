Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.45% of Ingredion worth $241,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 98,458.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 354,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 354,450 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $35,533,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

INGR opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $102.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

