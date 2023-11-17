Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $250,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.