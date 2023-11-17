Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $212,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baidu Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $109.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.41 and a 52 week high of $160.88.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
