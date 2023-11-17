Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $236.39 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of McKesson worth $236,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.09.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $450.78 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $473.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

