Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $236.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Cencora worth $236,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR opened at $196.91 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.24.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

