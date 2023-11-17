Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $244.69 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,808,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 416,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.55% of CNX Resources worth $244,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

