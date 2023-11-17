Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $251.84 Million Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.68% of Dillard’s worth $251,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDS opened at $314.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.65. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

