Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 21,109 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,744,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Sun Communities worth $227,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Communities stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

