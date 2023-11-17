Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,207 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,885,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $222,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.