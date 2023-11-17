Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.90% of Perrigo worth $224,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Perrigo by 1.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 460,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $80,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,929.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Stock Down 3.9 %

Perrigo stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 584.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

