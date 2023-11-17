Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,116 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $214,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $18,511,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $343.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

