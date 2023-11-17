Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,313 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $220,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 186.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,468.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,499.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,478.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,278.59 and a twelve month high of $1,617.00. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

