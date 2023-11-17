Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 192,884 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,073,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.41% of Element Solutions worth $251,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.