Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,051,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.