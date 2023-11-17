DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,193 shares of company stock worth $21,265,674. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

