DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.43.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

Insider Activity

DKNG stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,193 shares of company stock valued at $21,265,674. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.