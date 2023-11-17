DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $8.70 on Monday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.3463 dividend. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in DRDGOLD by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

