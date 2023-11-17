DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$36.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.24 million.
About DRI Healthcare Trust
