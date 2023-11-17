DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $57.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DT Midstream Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in DT Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 9.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTM opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.