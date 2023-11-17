Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa Sells 2,469 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $517,946.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 15,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,140.42.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $207.94 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $223.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DUOL. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.