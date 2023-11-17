E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading Down 4.3%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 954,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,903,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

E2open Parent Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.49 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,768,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after buying an additional 2,524,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,068,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 434.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,803,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,203 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

