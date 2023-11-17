Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $714.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

