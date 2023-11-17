Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Eaton by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,672,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.