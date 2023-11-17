Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

