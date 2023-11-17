Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $21.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Element Solutions stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $486,112.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,812,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 683,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 85,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

