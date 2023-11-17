Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 2.2%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $594.64 and last traded at $597.35. Approximately 952,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,091,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $610.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $558.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $577.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.