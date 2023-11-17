ELIS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.51 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $24,577.88 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,335.39 or 0.99897542 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03464578 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,899.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

