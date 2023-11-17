Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 63,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 58,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

