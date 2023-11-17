Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.
Several research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Institutional Trading of Embraer
Embraer Stock Up 0.3 %
Embraer stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
Further Reading
