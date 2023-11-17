Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMA. CIBC reduced their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.33.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$48.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$59.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

