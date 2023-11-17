Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SOL

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of SOL stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. Emeren Group has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Emeren Group

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,552,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,968,969.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 415,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,752 in the last three months. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 276,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 273.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 58,402 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.