Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Up 22.2%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 139,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 69,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Emergent Metals Trading Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Emergent Metals

(Get Free Report)

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.