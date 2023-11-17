Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 176,428 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $392,142,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.63%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

