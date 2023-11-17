Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.47 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Endava Trading Up 1.0 %

Endava stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.06. Endava has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Get Endava alerts:

Institutional Trading of Endava

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 113.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Endava by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 1,461.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Endava by 32.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAVA

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.