Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Earnings Results

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endava had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Endava Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Endava has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48.

Get Endava alerts:

Institutional Trading of Endava

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Endava by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,459,000 after buying an additional 1,037,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $64,236,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 562.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after buying an additional 147,525 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DAVA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Read Our Latest Report on DAVA

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.