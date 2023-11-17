Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0570

Energi (NRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $97,131.53 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011880 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,225,493 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

