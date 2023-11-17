Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$31.00 to C$32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.89.

TSE ERF opened at C$21.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.73. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$17.65 and a 52-week high of C$25.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

