Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.54.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.11.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

