Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 401.00 and a beta of 1.20. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 100,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,354.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,935 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.