Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $69.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Envestnet by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 390,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Envestnet by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

