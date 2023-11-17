EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.77.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE EOG opened at $120.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $144.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.