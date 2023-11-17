EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 134.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

NYSE EPR opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $47.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,873.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

