Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Equillium by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 28.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.
