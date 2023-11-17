Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gordon Campbell Sells 10,670 Shares

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Campbell sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total value of C$66,900.90.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

