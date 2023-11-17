Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$20,305.00.

Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Sebastian D’amici sold 4,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

