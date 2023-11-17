Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$20,305.00.
Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 15th, Sebastian D’amici sold 4,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
