Equitable Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Equitable has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Equitable has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitable to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Equitable Stock Down 1.0 %

Equitable stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Equitable by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 5.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

