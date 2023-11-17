Ernest E. Maddock Purchases 7,000 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 7,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ouster Stock Performance

NYSE OUST opened at $4.99 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ouster by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ouster by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

