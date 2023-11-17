ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.49

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.49 and last traded at $80.13, with a volume of 11099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESAB. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ESAB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $40,715.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $40,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $192,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,920,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

