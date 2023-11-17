Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

ESPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.11 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $126.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.30.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 112,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

